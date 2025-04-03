Pastor Praveen Kumar's death: Vigil on social media posts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At least 100 social media accounts have been identified for allegedly inciting communal hatred and creating social unrest following the suspicious death of pastor Praveen Kumar Pagadala, said Rajamahendravaram Deputy Superintendent of Police SP Srikanth.

Speaking to TNIE, he said two notices had been served to former MP GV Harsha Kumar, requesting him to provide evidence regarding the pastor’s death. “We served the first notice three days ago, but he did not respond. A second notice has now been issued, and we expect a response within the next couple of days,” he said.

He emphasised that the police are closely monitoring hate speeches circulated through social media.

“A special wing is scrutinising social media platforms. We will not allow anyone to spread hatred freely and will register cases against offenders,” the DSP added.

Former MP demands second post-mortem

Former MP Harsha Kumar has urged the East Godavari district SP to conduct a second post-mortem in the suspicious death of Praveen.

He claimed that the first post-mortem, conducted at Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital, raised serious concerns due to the alleged lack of critical details and forensic clarity.

“A second post-mortem is essential to uphold justice in a case involving possible homicide,” he said.

Pointing out inconsistencies in the accident theory, Harsha noted that the intact condition of the pastor’s bike and helmet raised doubts.

He demanded immediate exhumation of the body and a second post-mortem by a neutral forensic team, preferably at a Telangana government hospital.

He urged the police to probe any threats the pastor had received to determine if his death was premeditated.