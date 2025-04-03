Sanitation secretary absconds with Rs 1.50 lakh pension funds

KAKINADA: Police are searching for A Venkata Ramana, a sanitation secretary in the Sixth Ward Secretariat, who fled with Rs 1.50 lakh in social security pension funds on April 1. The misappropriation came to light late, prompting Municipal Commissioner N Kanaka Rao to file a complaint on Tuesday evening.

Ramana, a habitual online gambler, had previously misused pension funds but repaid the amount after obtaining beneficiaries’ thumb impressions.

This time, officials ruled out leniency. Pensions were disbursed from other funds. Police urge the public to report any leads on his whereabouts.