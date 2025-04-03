Varying weather conditions likely in State for next three days

VISAKHAPATNAM: Varying weather conditions are likely to prevail in State over the next three days, according to the latest bulletin from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures remained below 40°C in most parts of the State.

Officials have advised the public to stay cautious as some areas may experience hot weather, while others could receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities.