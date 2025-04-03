Varying weather conditions likely in State for next three days

VISAKHAPATNAM: Varying weather conditions are likely to prevail in State over the next three days, according to the latest bulletin from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).
On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures remained below 40°C in most parts of the State.
Officials have advised the public to stay cautious as some areas may experience hot weather, while others could receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities.
On Thursday, light rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts. On Friday, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur in parts of Rayalaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kumarnath warned that unseasonal rains and thunderstorms may pose risks, advising farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders to avoid staying under trees, poles, towers and open areas.
Heatwave conditions are expected to affect several mandals on Thursday, with six mandals in Srikakulam, five in Vizianagaram, seven in Parvathipuram Manyam, three in Alluri Sitarama Raju, and two in East Godavari likely to experience extreme temperatures.
On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperatures in the State were 39.4°C in Madugula (Anakapalle district), 38.9°C in Duvvuru (YSR district), 38.7°C in Kothapalli (Nandyal district) and 38.6°C in Kondapalli (NTR district).