494 returnable plots alloted to 197 ryots

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) allotted 494 returnable plots to 197 farmers from 15 villages who had given land for Amaravati’s development. The allotment, conducted via an e-lottery system, took place at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Of the total plots, 297 were for residential use, while 197 were designated for commercial purposes.

The allotment process was conducted in two phases—morning for farmers from Navuluru, Kuragallu, Nidamarru, Penumaka, Nekkallu, and Ananthavaram, and afternoon for those from Rayapudi, Venkatapalem, Velagapudi, Mandam, Dondapadu, Pichukalapalem, Ainavolu, Lingayapalem, and Uddandarayunipalem.

Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) NSVB Vasantharayadu stated that GIS staff and village surveyors would assist farmers in locating their plots. He urged beneficiaries to complete the registration process, assuring them no fees would be charged. The event was attended by CRDA officials, including Special Deputy Collectors and Principal Planner R Nageswara Rao.