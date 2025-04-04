Andhra Pradesh ranks 7th in national AIDS performance index

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has significantly advanced its efforts in controlling Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), moving from 17th to 7th place in the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Performance Index for States/Union Territories during April-December 2024.

According to NACO, The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) achieved 100% performance in both the Targeted Intervention (TI) and Link Workers Scheme (LWS). APSACS effectively reached high-risk groups, including female sex workers (FSWs), through 96 NGOs, identifying affected individuals and potential contacts under the TI programme.

Under the LWS, APSACS identified 100 high-risk villages per district for awareness campaigns and tracking individuals to prevent further spread. The agency successfully screened 96% of high-risk individuals for AIDS and initiated follow-up treatment where necessary. Additionally, 88% of high-risk individuals and 75% of pregnant women within these groups were screened for Syphilis.

The utilisation of 90% of the allocated funds also played a key role in improving the State’s ranking. APSACS’s proactive approach included a successful social media campaign against AIDS, which NACO recognised as a model for public awareness.

Further efforts include prioritising prisoner screening to strengthen control measures. State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav commended APSACS Project Director Dr Siri and her team for their focused and dedicated efforts in combating AIDS in the State.

Since 2004, AP has identified 2.25 lakh AIDS cases, and NACO has allocated Rs 127 crore to APSACS for the financial year 2024-25. The State’s improved ranking reflects its commitment to addressing the AIDS epidemic through targeted initiatives and enhanced awareness programmes.