Kerala Agriculture Minister visits natural farming fields in NTR

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from Kerala, led by Minister for Agriculture P Prasad, visited Natural Farming fields in NTR and Guntur districts on Thursday.

The visit aimed to study the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative, implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

The team visited Ramadevi’s mango orchard, where she shared her experience with Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS).

APCNF representatives explained the differences between natural and chemical farming, demonstrating a refractometer test that highlighted the superior quality of naturally farmed crops through higher Brix values.

At Sk. Vallibhi’s Vegetable A-Grade Model farm, discussions focused on intercropping, biodiversity, and sustainable farming. Vallibhi shared how Natural Farming improved soil fertility, reduced weeds, and enhanced productivity.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu met the Kerala team and emphasized certification and traceability in Natural Farming. He also announced plans to visit Kerala to support its natural farming initiatives.

Executive Vice Chairman of RySS T Vijay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, and other officials accompanied the visit.