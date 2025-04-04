Minister Lokesh hands over land titles to Mangalagiri families

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward fulfilling election promises, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh handed over permanent land titles to underprivileged families living on government land in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

During his visit to Undavalli, Lokesh personally delivered the first title to Rajamandri Govindu’s family, residents of Kondavalu for over 15 years. The family, overwhelmed with joy, blessed Lokesh to remain their MLA for the next 30 years and offered him homemade payasam in gratitude.

Lokesh highlighted that this initiative resolved a decades-old issue within 10 months of the NDA government’s tenure. “We promised free, permanent land titles to the poor, and today marks the beginning,” he said.

The first phase covers 3,000 families, with plans to extend the scheme to those on forest, endowment, and railway lands. Lokesh assured that no poor families would face displacement under the current administration. He credited his record 91,000-vote victory in 2024 to five years of relentless service, including initiatives like free water tankers, telemedicine, and sports programmes.

Lokesh announced major projects for Mangalagiri, including a 100-bed hospital, modern farmer markets, underground drainage, and a 75-acre Gems and Jewellery Park. He vowed to transform Mangalagiri into a TDP stronghold.

For Govindu’s family, the land title—valued at Rs 9 lakh—ends a 15-year struggle.