New fears hit Andhra Pradesh poultry industry

GUNTUR: The poultry industry in State, still recovering from February’s bird flu outbreak, faces renewed uncertainty following the death of a two-year-old girl from Palnadu. Public fear has caused a decline in poultry sales, raising concerns among farmers about another financial setback.

The Animal Husbandry Department has assured that no new bird flu cases have been detected since March. State Animal Husbandry Director Damodhar Naidu stated that strict containment measures, including the culling of infected poultry, had been effective. However, uncertainty remains after health officials suggested that leptospirosis, a bacterial infection linked to poor sanitation, might have also contributed to the child’s death.

Poultry farmers fear misinformation will damage their already struggling industry. AP Poultry Farmers’ Federation President Suresh criticised the government’s handling of the situation. “First, they said bird flu, now they say leptospirosis. This confusion is hurting our industry,” he said. He warned that prolonged uncertainty would impact both sales and prices, putting additional strain on farmers. Consumers are increasingly hesitant about buying poultry. “We avoided chicken in February but had just started eating it again,” said AT Agraharam resident T Rajesh. “With reports of a child dying from bird flu, we’re switching to fish and prawns.”

Health officials are urging the public to rely on verified information. Additional Director of Medical Education and Guntur Medical College Principal Nagarjunakonda Venkata Sundarachary stated that multiple factors could have contributed to the child’s death but emphasised that properly cooked poultry is safe for consumption.

The Public Health and Family Welfare Department has confirmed that all individuals in contact with the child and poultry samples from local markets tested negative for bird flu. Authorities are now focusing on awareness campaigns to restore consumer confidence. However, poultry farmers remain sceptical, fearing that lingering doubts will continue to affect their sales and push them into deeper financial distress.