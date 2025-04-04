Polavaram reaches 55.90 per cent completion, 6.1 per cent in last eight months of NDA govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Irrigation Project has reached 55.90% completion as of February 2025, marking a significant increase from 38.21% in May 2019. Official data highlights a stark contrast in progress between the previous YSRCP regime (June 2019–May 2024), which recorded an 11.58% advancement at an annual rate of 2.32%, and the current NDA government’s pace of 6.11% in just eight months (June 2024–February 2025), averaging 0.76% per month.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting on March 27, attributed the current surge to efficient governance while criticising the YSRCP for delays and financial mismanagement.
Project component breakdowns reflect these disparities. Civil works rose from 71.93% in May 2019 to 75.77% under YSRCP (3.84%), then climbed to 78.56% with a 2.79% boost since June 2024.
The Polavaram Irrigation Project Head Works (PIPHW) grew from 65.67% to 72.63% (6.96%) during the YSRCP tenure and reached 76.43% with a recent 3.80% gain. The new diaphragm wall, started on January 18, 2025, is 11.33% complete (158.20 of 1,396.60 metres), targeting a December 31 deadline.The Left Main Canal (PIPLMC) progressed from 70.99% to 73.07% (2.08%) under YSRCP and now stands at 74.43% with a 1.36% rise, aiming for June 30, 2025, completion. The Right Main Canal (PIPRMC), nearly complete at 91.14% in 2019, reached 92.75% in 2024 and remains steady. Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (LA and R&R) saw slow progress under YSRCP, rising from 18.66% to 22.55% (3.89%), but has now jumped to 25.11% with a 2.56% increase in the last eight months. Naidu accused the YSRCP of negligence, stating, the previous YSRC regime sat idle while costs spiralled, letting Rs 440 crore spent on the old diaphragm wall go waste after foreign experts deemed it unusable.
He alleged misuse of Central funds meant for Polavaram, which he said stalled progress. Buttress work on the upstream coffer dam toe, approved on March 4, 2025, is set for completion by May 31, 2025. Vibro compaction in the clay reach begins on April 1, 2025, with a June 30, 2025, target. ECRF Dam Gap I and II embankment works are scheduled for April 2025–March 2026 and November 2025–December 2027, respectively.
As of March 24, 2025, 89.08% of the required land (89,167.74 of 1,00,099.58 acres) has been secured, and 56.34% of displaced families (21,441 of 38,060 PDFs) have been rehabilitated. Since June 2024, Naidu’s government has injected Rs 829 crore in direct aid for resettlement.
Phase IA and IB rehabilitation aims to complete 75 colonies by September 2025 and December 2026, respectively, with full resettlement by 2027. The Centre recently allocated Rs 2,704.81 crore, and Naidu is seeking Rs 886 crore more—Rs 400 crore for works and Rs 486 crore for LA and R&R—to fast-track completion.
Gap 1 Rockfill Dam works begin
Construction of the Gap 1 Rockfill Dam, a key component of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, commenced with a ceremonial puja at the site on Thursday. The dam will be built with a height of 25 metres and a length of 540 metres. Officials from the Water Resources Department, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) attended the ceremony. They vowed to complete the project on time through coordinated efforts. Chief Engineer K Narasimha Murthy and others were present