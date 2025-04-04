Rain brings relief, but lightning kills boy in Kurnool

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Rayalaseema districts and Vijayawada, received rainfall on Thursday, offering temporary relief from the summer heat. The showers brought slight temperature drops, but the rainfall was scattered and brief.

In Kurnool district, a 15-year-old boy, Ravi, was killed by lightning in Kandanati village, Yemmiganur mandal. He was working in the fields with his parents when the incident occurred.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the highest rainfall recorded by 6 pm on Thursday was 68.9 mm in Peda Avutapalli, Krishna district, followed by 65.2 mm in Sanikavaram, Prakasam district. Erragondapalem (62 mm), Mulakalacheruvu (57.7 mm), Perusomala (43.2 mm), and Atkuru (39 mm) also recorded significant rainfall.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath stated that variable weather would persist over the next two days, with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. Farmers and the public were advised to remain cautious.

For Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts, while moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in parts of coastal Andhra on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kamalapuram (39.9°C), Allagadda (39.8°C), and other locations recorded high temperatures.