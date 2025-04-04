Tenders to be invited soon for Budameru modernisation

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu chaired a review meeting with irrigation officials at the Amaravati Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the modernisation of the Budameru canal. He announced that tenders would soon be invited to repair three breaches in the canal, with Rs 39.05 crore already approved by the cabinet. He directed officials to expedite the work and ensure timely completion.

The Minister recalled that during the previous TDP regime, Rs 464 crore was allocated to expand the Budameru Diversion Channel’s capacity to 37,500 cusecs, with 80% of the work completed. He criticised the YSRCP government for failing to complete the remaining 20% despite available funds and for cancelling the channel’s expansion from Enikepadu UT to Kolleru, calling it an act of irresponsibility.

To address pending works, Ramanaidu instructed officials to prepare an action plan to enhance the diversion canal’s capacity to 37,500 cusecs. He also reviewed proposals to increase the old channel’s capacity from Velagaleru Regulator to Kolleru and discussed plans for a new parallel channel with a 10,000-cusec capacity.

A comprehensive disaster management proposal, to be funded with Central assistance, was thoroughly evaluated. A decision was made to present it to the Chief Minister after coordination with the Municipal, Revenue, and Disaster Management departments.

Irrigation Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Engineer-in-Chief Venkateswara Rao, Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and other officials attended the meeting.