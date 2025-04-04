Thopudurthi revived factionalism: Paritala Sunitha

ANANTAPUR: Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha on Thursday accused the Thopudurthi brothers of attempting to revive factionalism in Anantapur for their personal gain. Addressing the media, she responded to allegations made by Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy, brother of former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, in a press conference a day earlier.

Sunitha alleged that the Thopudurthi brothers were dragging the families of Obul Reddy and Maddelacheruvu Suri into factional disputes, despite their long struggle to recover from past violence. She urged people not to be misled by their actions and to avoid involvement in such conspiracies.

She accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of having a role in her husband Paritala Ravi’s murder, citing his past interrogation by the CBI. Challenging those discussing the TV bomb incident, she demanded they also acknowledge the car bomb and suitcase bomb incidents.

On the recent demolition of houses in Papampeta, Sunitha said the action was taken as per Supreme Court orders. She criticised the Thopudurthi brothers for provoking affected families days after the demolition. Regarding the MPP elections, she denied interference but claimed that if she had, Ramagiri MPP would be under TDP’s control. She alleged that the ruling YSRCP had to move MPTC members to camps due to distrust within the party. She questioned why Jagan, after five years as CM , was echoing the Thopudurthi brothers instead of verifying facts. She urged him to visit YSRCP members victimised by them and warned against reigniting factionalism.