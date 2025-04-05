Andhra Art Fest draws huge crowds in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Art Festival was held in a grand manner near Central Prison Road in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, marking its debut in the city. The event, also known as Amaravati Chitrakala Pradarshana, showcased a vibrant display of colours and creativity, drawing art enthusiasts and a large number of artists who exhibited their works in stalls.

Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi, district Police Superintendent D Narasimha Kishore, district Sessions Court Judge G Sunitha, and local MLA Adireddy Srinivas inaugurated the festival.

AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati said the festival was a grand success, receiving an overwhelming response from artists. Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi, an initiative by the State government in collaboration with leading NGOs, aims to promote art and culture within and beyond AP. Deputy Speaker Raju purchased an artwork depicting Amaravati’s sunrise, signed by CM N Naidu, for Rs 1.16 lakh. Sculptor Devaguptapu Rajkumar Vudayar said the festival provided a platform for installations using modern techniques.