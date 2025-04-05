Andhra government unveils three industrial policies to spur investments

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, launched three new industrial policies on Friday aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and driving sustainable growth.

The policies — AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (AP IDP 4.0), AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (AP MEDP 4.0) and AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 (AP FPP 4.0) — were introduced with operational guidelines, policy booklets and the launch of the Early Bird Incentive Portal. Officials called it a key milestone in the effort to transform Andhra Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse.

After unveiling the new policies, Industries and Commerce, Food Processing Minister TG Bharath, and MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister Kondapalli Srinivas announced that the coalition government has already secured investment commitments worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore and plans to establish 175 industrial parks across the state — one in each Assembly constituency — within the next two months.

On the occasion, Bharath criticised the previous YSRCP administration for ‘driving away industrialists’ and promised a more proactive, business-friendly approach. “We’ve not only launched a new policy but also addressed the gaps in the previous one with clear and actionable guidelines,” he asserted. He also pledged to fast-track the release of pending subsidies and position Andhra Pradesh as the top State for industrial incentives.