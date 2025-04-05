Andhra Pradesh government will implement Thalliki Vandanam soon: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

GUNTUR/ ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday announced that the government will launch the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme from the next academic year.

The initiative will provide Rs 15,000 annually to mothers of schoolchildren to support their education. The Minister said Education Minister Nara Lokesh is striving to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in school education.

As part of efforts to promote girls’ education and reduce dropout rates, Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed 309 bicycles to girl students of Government Girls’ High School, Addanki, with support from Chilakaluripet-based NGO ASSIST.

Later, at a public grievance programme at Addanki municipal office, the minister received petitions and directed officials to resolve the issues. Gottipati Ravi Kumar also distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 1.38 crore to 89 beneficiaries.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said Chief Minister N ara Chandrababu Naidu was committed to uplifting poor and marginalised families, especially by facilitating medical assistance.

Local officials, school staff, and parents participated in the events, appreciating the government’s welfare initiatives.