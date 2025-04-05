Andhra Pradesh: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad launches new slot booking service for document registration

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad launched a new slot booking service for document registration at sub-registrar offices on Friday.
The initiative, aimed at simplifying and speeding up the registration process, was introduced in the presence of Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department RP Sisodia, Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps Hari Narayana, Additional IG Uday Bhaskar, and Joint IGs Ravi Kumar and Saroj. The officials also released an awareness pamphlet and poster on the occasion.
Speaking at the launch, Anagani emphasised that the system was developed under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to offer hassle-free services to the public. Citizens can now book registration slots online through the department’s official website, choosing a convenient date and time.
“This eliminates the need for long queues at sub-registrar offices. Buyers, sellers and witnesses can visit the office at their scheduled time and complete the registration process efficiently,” the minister said, adding that the system would also help reduce middlemen’s involvement.
The service is now available at sub-registrar offices in all 26 district headquarters, with plans to expand it to all 296 offices in phases. The pilot programme implemented at Gandhinagar and Kankipadu offices in Vijayawada, received positive feedback from people.
With online data entry, document preparation and fee payment completed in advance, the entire registration process can be wrapped up in just 10 minutes upon arrival at the office, the minister said.
Registrations for those without booked slots will be taken up after 5 pm. Additionally, for a special fee of Rs 5,000, registrations will be allowed on government holidays.
During the recent three-day holiday period for Ugadi and Ramzan, the State earned Rs 74 crore from this provision. Integration with other departments such as Municipal and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) is expected to be completed by April 15. This will help ensure that only legitimate property owners can register their assets. Highlighting efforts to prevent real estate fraud through Aadhaar-linked authentication and digital signatures, which will help curb double registrations and impersonation, Anagani said AP has become the first State recognised by the Union Ministry of Land Resources for implementing Aadhaar-based registration verification.
On broader revenue reforms, the minister said the government aims to deliver justice to the poor by repealing outdated laws such as the NALA Act, which had hindered development. Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia added that ongoing reforms are increasing transparency and reducing corruption in the registration process.
The goal, RP Sisodia said, is to make the entire process “faceless, paperless and cashless” soon.
Facility accessible via registration dept site
Citizens can access the slot booking feature through the Registration Department’s website registration.ap.gov.in. By entering the required information in the Public Data Entry System, users receive an application number. Using this number in the slot booking module, they can choose their preferred sub-registrar office and select a slot within a 15-day window. Available slots are updated in real time