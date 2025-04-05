Andhra Pradesh: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad launches new slot booking service for document registration

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad launched a new slot booking service for document registration at sub-registrar offices on Friday.

The initiative, aimed at simplifying and speeding up the registration process, was introduced in the presence of Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department RP Sisodia, Inspector General of Registrations and Stamps Hari Narayana, Additional IG Uday Bhaskar, and Joint IGs Ravi Kumar and Saroj. The officials also released an awareness pamphlet and poster on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Anagani emphasised that the system was developed under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to offer hassle-free services to the public. Citizens can now book registration slots online through the department’s official website, choosing a convenient date and time.

“This eliminates the need for long queues at sub-registrar offices. Buyers, sellers and witnesses can visit the office at their scheduled time and complete the registration process efficiently,” the minister said, adding that the system would also help reduce middlemen’s involvement.

The service is now available at sub-registrar offices in all 26 district headquarters, with plans to expand it to all 296 offices in phases. The pilot programme implemented at Gandhinagar and Kankipadu offices in Vijayawada, received positive feedback from people.

With online data entry, document preparation and fee payment completed in advance, the entire registration process can be wrapped up in just 10 minutes upon arrival at the office, the minister said.

Registrations for those without booked slots will be taken up after 5 pm. Additionally, for a special fee of Rs 5,000, registrations will be allowed on government holidays.