CM Chandrababu Naidu proposes hospitals under PPP model

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to evolve an action plan to establish multispeciality hospitals with a bed strength of 100 to 300 in every Assembly constituency of the State.

Holding a review meeting on the Health Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, he said out of the total 175 constituencies, 70 have already got the multispeciality hospitals with a bed strength of over 100. Hence, steps should be initiated to set up multispeciality hospitals in the remaining 105 constituencies, the Chief Minister said.

Proposing the establishment of the hospitals under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Naidu suggested that a policy be formulated to offer subsidies, similar to those provided to industries, to organisations willing to build and manage these hospitals.

Underlining the need for expansion of healthcare services in the State, Naidu proposed the establishment of a Mega Global MediCity in Amaravati, envisioned as an international-standard facility to attract patients from across the globe.