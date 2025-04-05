Kandukuri Awards to be presented on April 16

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will present the Kandukuri Awards on April 16, marking the 177th birth anniversary of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam and Telugu Theatre Day.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced the revival of the prestigious awards, which were neglected by the previous regime. The awards ceremony will be held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, organised by the State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation.

The awards include the Kandukuri Prestigious Stage Award (state level) and Kandukuri Distinguished Awards (district level). Applications must be submitted by April 7 at the FDC office in NTR Administrative Building at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, Vijayawada. Applications are available at www.apsftvtdc.in. Artists, writers, directors, and technicians are eligible for the awards. Previous district-level awardees can apply for state-level recognition, however previous state-level winners are ineligible. The tourism and culture minister said the awards reflect the coalition government’s commitment to promoting arts and theatre. Durgesh hinted at the possible attendance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the awards presentation ceremony and said guidelines for the Nandi Theatre Festival would be released soon.

Calling theatre a timeless and transformative art form, the minister, who recently performed in the solo act Balachandrudu, reaffirmed the government’s support for artists who keep the tradition alive through expressive performance.