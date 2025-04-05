Left wing Extremism on the wane in ASR district, says SP Amit Bardar

VISAKHAPATNAM: Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has significantly weakened in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district over the past two years, with a notable number of Maoists and their sympathisers surrendering — a trend attributed to improved welfare schemes, infrastructure development and awareness among tribal communities.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, ASR Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said disillusionment with Maoist ideology has been a key factor driving the wave of surrenders. “Improved road connectivity and communication facilities have also helped the government win the hearts of the tribal population,” Bardar said. ‘Spoorthi’ and ‘Prerana’ have created job opportunities for tribal youth. Many surrendered maoist members have started living a successful life in mainstream society, he added.
He highlighted internal conflict and gender discrimination within Maoist ranks as another reason for defections, particularly among women. Bardar shared several success stories: one girl from the ASR district became a Deputy Superintendent of Police, another became a Sub-Inspector, and a girl from Odisha cracked the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). “Their achievements will inspire others to abandon violence, pursue education and build better futures,” he said.
Education and awareness campaigns among tribal communities have also played a vital role, encouraging participation in skill development programmes and reducing the Maoist appeal.
According to Bardar, Maoist influence has collapsed significantly along the state borders of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. However, he emphasised that support from paramilitary forces — including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — remains essential to fully eliminate LWE activity.
“These forces provide vital security while the state focuses on reducing school dropout rates among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), such as the Kondh, Porja and Konda Reddi tribes,” he said.
From January 2024 to date, 48 Maoists have been arrested and 77 have surrendered. In 2024 alone, there were 41 arrests and 49 surrenders; in 2025 so far, seven have been arrested and 28 have surrendered. As part of rehabilitation, the government awarded Rs 1 lakh each to 22 surrendered Maoists. Various programmes were conducted with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), District Skill Development Office (DSDO) and NGOs to empower tribal communities.
To date, a total of 12 Skill Development and Self-Employment programmes have empowered 2,878 tribal youth, while 13 medical camps have provided healthcare support to 3,420 individuals. Additionally, 15 sports events have fostered participation among 6,092 individuals, and 16 socio-economic assistance programmes have benefited 3,860 tribal youth. Furthermore, 390 awareness meetings have successfully reached over 26,411 tribal youth, creating a significant impact across various developmental areas. “These initiatives have played a key role in reducing Maoist influence and fostering development in the district,” Bardar added.
On April 2, the central committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) issued a statement seeking peace talks. The following day, the Chhattisgarh government agreed to engage in discussions.