Left wing Extremism on the wane in ASR district, says SP Amit Bardar

VISAKHAPATNAM: Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has significantly weakened in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district over the past two years, with a notable number of Maoists and their sympathisers surrendering — a trend attributed to improved welfare schemes, infrastructure development and awareness among tribal communities.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, ASR Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said disillusionment with Maoist ideology has been a key factor driving the wave of surrenders. “Improved road connectivity and communication facilities have also helped the government win the hearts of the tribal population,” Bardar said. ‘Spoorthi’ and ‘Prerana’ have created job opportunities for tribal youth. Many surrendered maoist members have started living a successful life in mainstream society, he added.

He highlighted internal conflict and gender discrimination within Maoist ranks as another reason for defections, particularly among women. Bardar shared several success stories: one girl from the ASR district became a Deputy Superintendent of Police, another became a Sub-Inspector, and a girl from Odisha cracked the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE). “Their achievements will inspire others to abandon violence, pursue education and build better futures,” he said.

Education and awareness campaigns among tribal communities have also played a vital role, encouraging participation in skill development programmes and reducing the Maoist appeal.

According to Bardar, Maoist influence has collapsed significantly along the state borders of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. However, he emphasised that support from paramilitary forces — including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — remains essential to fully eliminate LWE activity.