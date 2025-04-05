Minister Nara Lokesh distributes 546 house site pattas in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday distributed permanent house site pattas to 546 families under the “Mana Illu – Mana Lokesh” initiative in Mangalagiri constituency. The event, held near Don Bosco School, benefitted families from Neerukonda (99), Ratnalacheruvu (199), and Yerrabalem (248).

Minister Lokesh called the distribution the start of a broader mission to develop Mangalagiri into the best constituency in the country. He said the current government ensured corruption-free issuance of legal ownership, unlike the previous regime, which spent large sums on document Xeroxing without delivering justice.

Lokesh noted he lost the 2019 election by 5,300 votes in an unfamiliar constituency but continued to serve the people. He said he launched 26 development and welfare programmes in opposition, including solving water issues, promoting cricket through MPL, and supporting youth employment and skill training.

He reaffirmed that 3,000 families would receive land worth ₹1,000 crore at no cost and promised further development, including a 100-bed hospital, piped gas, clean energy, drinking water, underground drainage, and sanitation drives.

Lokesh urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and warned of strict action against illegal dumping. He assured continued development with public support, calling the pattas initiative a step toward rewriting history.