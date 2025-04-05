‘Operation Garuda’ uncovers violations in 158 pharmacies in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major crackdown against the illegal sale of psychotropic substances, the Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the special anti-narcotic wing of Andhra Pradesh Police, launched ‘Operation Garuda’, targeting pharmacies selling NRx and other category-1 scheduled sedatives without proper prescriptions.

The operation, which began recently, has already uncovered violations in 158 pharmacies across the State, with cases registered for non-compliance under the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) guidelines.

The initiative comes in the wake of the TDP-led NDA government assuming office and is part of the Central government’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ aimed at curbing drug abuse. EAGLE formed around 100 special teams for surprise inspections, and is now shifting its focus from ganja and narcotics smuggling to the unchecked sale of prescription sedatives often abused by youth.

EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna stated that the sale of sedatives and psychotropic substances, especially those used for pain management, has become a growing concern.

He revealed that, thanks to aggressive measures, the area under ganja cultivation in the state has reduced dramatically from 11,000 acres to less than 100 acres.

Now, attention is turning to pharmacies selling restricted medicines without medical prescriptions or proper documentation. “We are focusing on areas where youth are vulnerable. These substances are being sold freely, and we are determined to stop that,” said Krishna. To strengthen enforcement, EAGLE has coordinated with officials from Vigilance and Enforcement, law and order police, and DCA to conduct regular inspections. Pharmacies have been instructed to strictly maintain registers and adhere to prescription-based sales.