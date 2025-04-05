US Navy finds a taste of home in Visakhapatnam with Tiger Triumph

VISAKHAPATNAM: From relishing the rich spices of local cuisine to exploring the vibrant sights of the city, US Navy personnel participating in the ongoing Tiger Triumph 2025 exercise in Visakhapatnam are taking home more than just military drills from their visit.

The crew members of USS Comstock (LSD 45) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), docked at the port as part of the joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, have been immersing themselves in the culture of Vizag while strengthening military cooperation with their Indian counterparts.

“The colours, culture, food, and the people here are amazing,” shared US Navy crew members to TNIE adding, “We have enjoyed everything from street food to full-course buffets, and biryani has definitely been a favourite. The spicy chicken dishes, in particular, are unforgettable.”

Apart from the culinary experiences, the sailors expressed their admiration for the city’s atmosphere and hospitality. “Vizag is so beautiful. The exercise has been an incredible experience, and the warmth of the people here has made it even better,” they added. The arrival of the US Navy ships marks an important step in enhancing cooperation between the Indian and US navies. Commander Byron Stocks of USS Comstock, who led a tour of the LSD 45 ship, highlighted the significance of the exercise.