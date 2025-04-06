18-year-old girl attacked with knife, three detained in Andhra's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: An 18-year-old girl was attacked by an unidentified miscreant with a knife while she was washing utensils at her house in Sivaram village in Garividi mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl suffered injuries on her stomach. When she raised an alarm, the attacker fled, leaving the knife. The girl’s family rushed her to the government hospital in Cheepurupalli. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Vizianagaram for better treatment. The girl is said to be out of danger. But, she has been kept under observation.

Garividi police registered a case and pressed the sniffer dog squad and clues team into service. SP Vakul Jindal visited Sivaram and the girl at hospital. MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas also visited the hospital and enquired about the girl’s condition. The preliminary probe revealed that the accused belongs to the same village, and a relative of the girl.

The SP said, “We have detained three suspects based on the information given by the girl, and her family members. We have formed five police teams to nab the accused. Sexual jealousy may be the reason for the attack. We will reveal all case details within 24 hours.”