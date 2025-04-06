ALC fits first prosthetic limb to pet dog at AMTZ

Andhra Pradesh

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) under AMTZ.
The prosthetic limb was made from durable polypropylene.
VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind achievement in India, the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam successfully fitted a custom-designed prosthetic limb for a pet on April 4, 2025.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) under AMTZ. The prosthetic limb was made from durable polypropylene, featuring a soft inner liner for comfort and an anti-skid base to aid walking and running. The innovative procedure was tailored to restore mobility to an injured dog, offering it a renewed chance at life. The pet’s owner, KA Tulasi, said, “Watching our dog walk again filled us with joy.”

