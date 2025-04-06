ALC fits first prosthetic limb to pet dog at AMTZ

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind achievement in India, the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam successfully fitted a custom-designed prosthetic limb for a pet on April 4, 2025.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) under AMTZ. The prosthetic limb was made from durable polypropylene, featuring a soft inner liner for comfort and an anti-skid base to aid walking and running. The innovative procedure was tailored to restore mobility to an injured dog, offering it a renewed chance at life. The pet’s owner, KA Tulasi, said, “Watching our dog walk again filled us with joy.”