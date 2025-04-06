Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari calls out YSRCP, Congress over Waqf Bill claims

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari strongly defended the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill and criticised the Congress, particularly Sonia Gandhi, for spreading misinformation about the legislative process. Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office in Vijayawada, she accused the YSRCP of taking contradictory stands in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Refuting Sonia’s claim that the Bill was passed without proper discussion, Purandeswari questioned the absence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the debate.

“The Bill was discussed thoroughly and passed at 3 am in the Lok Sabha and 4 am in the Rajya Sabha after all parties expressed their views,” she said.

Highlighting the BJP’s achievements under PM Modi, she cited the party’s success in solving long-pending issues, including the abrogation of Triple Talaq, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and decisive action against terrorism. She announced that the BJP would celebrate its 45th Foundation Day on Saturday, April 6.