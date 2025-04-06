Andhra Minister unveils plans to create 30,000 women entrepreneurs in current fiscal

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day workshop organised by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) was held in Vijayawada on Monday, focusing on a statewide action plan to promote women entrepreneurship.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana attended as the chief guest, alongside MEPMA Director Tej Bharat and Labour Commissioner Seshagiri Babu. On the occasion, Narayana launched MEPMA’s new website and mobile app, Mahilakasham, designed to streamline support for women-led businesses.

He emphasised the importance of accurate data for implementing welfare schemes and announced the launch of five government websites during the event.

Narayana reiterated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of creating one entrepreneur in every household by 2047. As part of this goal, MEPMA aims to create 30,000 women entrepreneurs in the current fiscal year.

The initiative includes the establishment of 20,000 new livelihood units, in addition to the 10,000 already in operation. MEPMA has identified nine livelihood models to support women in business.

“We are planning to disburse Rs 8,000 crore in loans to 80,000 women self-help groups and will organise meetings in all 26 districts,” Narayana said.