Andhra police arrest five-member Karnataka gang for gold robbery

CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh police cracked a sensational gold robbery case that took place on Wednesday night near the Tamil Nadu border forest area along the ghat road.

A five-member gang allegedly looted 3.7 kg of gold from a vendor travelling from Karnataka to Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The crime came to light after the victim lodged a complaint at the V Kota police station, leading to an investigation that resulted in the arrest of six individuals, including the vendor’s car driver and a local political leader from Karnataka’s Kolar district. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday when a gold vendor from Kolar was transporting old ornaments to Vellore for melting. The robbery was reportedly orchestrated with the help of the vendor’s car driver, who tipped off the gang. Armed with knives, they intercepted the car, tied up the vendor and his driver, and escaped with the gold.

V Kota police, under the supervision of DSP Prabhakar, launched an investigation after the vendor filed a complaint. Suspicion quickly fell on the car driver, and analysis of phone records revealed his involvement with the gang. This led to the identification and arrest of all five gang members.

One of the accused was identified as a local political leader from Kolar. Police have detained all six suspects, including the driver and the politician, and are continuing the investigation. Although key suspects are in custody, police have yet to officially disclose full details of the case. The arrested individuals are being interrogated, and a formal press briefing is expected on Sunday.