VIJAYAWADA: According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Andhra Pradesh achieved the second-highest economic growth rate in India for 2024-25, with a growth rate of 8.21%. Tamil Nadu tops the list with a 9.69% growth rate.

At constant prices based on the year 2011-12, Andhra Pradesh registered a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 8,65,013 crore, up from Rs 7,99,400 crore in 2023-24. The State’s economic growth rate was 6.19% in 2023-24.

Assam ranked third with a 7.94% growth rate, followed by Rajasthan 7.82%, Haryana 7.55%, and Chhattisgarh 7.51%. Telangana registered a 6.69% growth rate, with a GSDP of Rs 8,16,835 crore.

Notably, 15 States and UTs’ growth rate for the year 2024-25 has not been revealed yet by MoSPI, including prominent States like Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh’s growth can be attributed to its strong agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, with significant investments in IT, electronics, automobiles and renewable energy. The State is also a top performer in implementing the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).