Andhra Pradesh cops solve Rs 75 lakh robbery in 24 hours, nabs one

GUNTUR: Inkollu Police cracked a major robbery case within 24 hours and recovered stolen property worth Rs 75.5 lakh, including Rs 55.5 lakh cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs 20 lakh.

The burglary occurred on April 3 night at a house opposite the RTC bus stand in Inkollu. The owner, Jagarlamudi Shiva Prasad, discovered the break-in the next morning and filed a complaint.

On the instructions of Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi, Chirala DSP Mohammed Moin formed a special team. With CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police identified and arrested Mohammed Sharif of Siddipet, Telangana, a repeat offender with 14 previous cases.

Sharif, who posed as a cook, executed the theft after gaining access to the house. Police recovered the entire stolen property and produced the accused before court.

SP Dudi presented commendation certificates and cash rewards to the investigating team. He also suggested installing CCTV systems.