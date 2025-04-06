APCRDA okays tenders for proposed Assembly, HC building

VIJAYAWADA: The 46th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) was held at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Saturday.

Tenders for the construction of the State Assembly and High Court buildings have been approved. Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) will be issued to the companies qualified as L1 bidders in the respective tenders.

The proposed Assembly building includes a basement, ground floor, three upper floors and viewing platforms. The 250 metre high structure will have a built-up area of 11.22 lakh square feet.

The High Court complex, which includes a basement and ground floor with a total built-up area of 20.32 lakh square feet, and a height of 55 metres, will be built in seven phases.

The CRDA Commissioner has been authorised to raise the remaining funds needed for the development of Capital Amaravati.

With financial planning and project execution gaining momentum, the Amaravati Capital City project is set to see visible progress in the coming months, the APCRDA officials said.