Delay in demolition of illegal aqua ponds ruins agriculture in Andhra's Konaseema

AMALAPURAM: Rampant and unauthorised aqua farming in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has triggered an ecological crisis, with chemical and effluent discharge from 434 illegal aqua ponds devastating agricultural lands across three coastal mandals—Sakhinetipalli, Mamidikuduru and Malikipuram.

The discharge has rendered the soil infertile, destroying thousands of coconut and palm trees and wiping out maize, groundnut and vegetable crops. Following complaints from farmers, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the immediate demolition of the illegal ponds to halt further environmental damage. However, lagging enforcement is drawing public criticism and raising questions about administrative accountability.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala had set a March 15 deadline to remove all 434 unauthorised ponds.

As of now, only 88 have been demolished, Assistant Director of Fisheries LB Sidharda Vardan told TNIE. The remaining demolitions are the responsibility of the Revenue Department, but inaction from tahsildars has worsened the ecological impact and deepened the crisis for local farmers, who are already suffering severe losses.

Human Rights Forum and environmental activist Mutyala Srinivas brought the matter before the NGT. Following an investigation, the tribunal confirmed that unregulated aquaculture was contaminating the soil and threatening agricultural livelihoods.