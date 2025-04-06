Political tensions flare up between TDP, JSP cadres in Andhra's Pithapuram

KAKINADA: Internal tensions between the NDA partners, Jana Sena and the TDP, resurfaced on Friday after former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma was excluded from a local event attended by JSP General Secretary and MLC K Nagababu. The program, held in Kumarapuram village, featured the inauguration of several development projects but saw no participation from Varma or his supporters.

The incident comes in the wake of Nagababu’s recent remarks against Varma during the Jana Sena Formation Day meeting in Chitrada village. Despite giving up his Pithapuram Assembly seat in the 2024 general elections to make way for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan under the NDA seatsharing agreement, Varma has yet to be nominated to the Legislative Council as promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The delay, now over nine months, continues to fuel friction between the allies.

On Saturday, Nagababu and Jana Sena cadre attended the inauguration of cement concrete roads and the laying of foundation stones in the area. Supporters and activists from both Jana Sena and TDP participated, waving their respective party flags. Tensions escalated when TDP supporters began shouting slogans in favor of Varma.