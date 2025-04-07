Among 18 States and UTs, Andhra Pradesh stands third in per capita income growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the top-performing States in the Per Capita Income (PCI) growth. It has secured the third place among 18 States and Union Territories in the PCI growth in 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
AP’s PCI reached Rs 2,66,240, driven by an 11.89% growth rate over the previous year at current prices, trailing behind Tamil Nadu (Rs 3,58,027, 13.58%) and Karnataka (Rs 3,80,906, 12.09%).
AP’s PCI growth outpaced several States, including Maharashtra (Rs 3,09,340, 11.00%), Haryana (Rs 3,53,182, 10.59%), and Telangana (Rs 3,79,751, 9.61%).
This economic milestone aligns perfectly with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 as he launched the groundbreaking P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative on Telugu New Year's Day to eradicate poverty.
Naidu outlined an optimistic economic roadmap, projecting the State’s PCI to rise from Rs 2,66,240 in 2024-25 to Rs 2,98,065 in 2025-26, further climbing to Rs 5,42,985 by 2028-29 and reaching an impressive Rs 55 lakh (approximately $42,000) by 2047. “By 2047, India will lead the world, and Telugu people must spearhead that rise,” Naidu declared, emphasising that the recent PCI growth serves as a stepping stone for this long-term growth vision.
The State’s economic performance is underscored by its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which recorded Rs 15,93,062 crore at current prices with a 12.02% growth rate — ranking fifth nationally — and Rs 8,65,013 crore at constant prices with an 8.21% growth rate, placing second in the country.
Naidu highlighted a significant recovery in the PCI growth, which surged to 12.94% in the past seven months, up from a 9.06% average during 2019-24 under the YSRCP regime.
This marks a notable improvement, though it still trails the 13.21% growth achieved during Naidu’s 2014-19 tenure. “This resurgence proves our strategy is working,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the need for a sustained 15% annual growth rate to achieve PCI of Rs 58,14,916 by 2047.
Agriculture and allied sectors drive economic momentum of Andhra
Central to Naidu’s strategy is the P4 initiative, which aims to connect 20 lakh underprivileged Bangaru Kutumbam households with prosperous Margadarsi mentors to boost productivity and self-reliance.
“In just seven months, we’ve lifted the growth rate by 4.03%. More wealth means better opportunities,” Naidu noted, positioning P4 as a catalyst for inclusive growth.
Recent data on AP’s Net State Value Added (NSVA) at current prices, released as of March 17, 2025, further illustrates the State’s economic momentum. The total NSVA at basic prices for 2024-25 reached an impressive Rs 12,99,84,973 lakh, marking a significant rise from the previous year’s Rs 11,60,89,141 lakh.
The primary sector, encompassing agriculture, forestry, fishing, and mining, contributed Rs 5,16,31,690 lakh in 2024-25, up from Rs 4,51,69,985 lakh in 2023-24. Agriculture and its sub-sectors, including crops and livestock, saw a substantial boost, with crops alone adding Rs 1,94,79,898 lakh, a notable jump from Rs 1,60,00,114 lakh in the previous year.
The secondary sector, which includes manufacturing, electricity, and construction, recorded a value of Rs 2,45,43,074 lakh in 2024-25, an increase from Rs 2,28,22,672 lakh in 2023-24. Construction emerged as a key driver, contributing Rs 1,10,23,568 lakh, reflecting ongoing infrastructure development.
The tertiary sector, covering trade, hotels, transport, financial services, and public administration, surged to Rs 5,38,10,209 lakh in 2024-25, up from Rs 4,80,96,484 lakh in the previous year. Transport and services related to broadcasting led with Rs 1,06,08,531 lakh, while financial services added Rs 72,47,724 lakh, underscoring a thriving service economy. Taxes on products further enhanced the Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), which climbed to Rs 1,28,92,600 lakh in 2024-25, compared to Rs 1,35,32,100 lakh in 2023-24.