Among 18 States and UTs, Andhra Pradesh stands third in per capita income growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the top-performing States in the Per Capita Income (PCI) growth. It has secured the third place among 18 States and Union Territories in the PCI growth in 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

AP’s PCI reached Rs 2,66,240, driven by an 11.89% growth rate over the previous year at current prices, trailing behind Tamil Nadu (Rs 3,58,027, 13.58%) and Karnataka (Rs 3,80,906, 12.09%).

AP’s PCI growth outpaced several States, including Maharashtra (Rs 3,09,340, 11.00%), Haryana (Rs 3,53,182, 10.59%), and Telangana (Rs 3,79,751, 9.61%).

This economic milestone aligns perfectly with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 as he launched the groundbreaking P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative on Telugu New Year's Day to eradicate poverty.

Naidu outlined an optimistic economic roadmap, projecting the State’s PCI to rise from Rs 2,66,240 in 2024-25 to Rs 2,98,065 in 2025-26, further climbing to Rs 5,42,985 by 2028-29 and reaching an impressive Rs 55 lakh (approximately $42,000) by 2047. “By 2047, India will lead the world, and Telugu people must spearhead that rise,” Naidu declared, emphasising that the recent PCI growth serves as a stepping stone for this long-term growth vision.

The State’s economic performance is underscored by its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which recorded Rs 15,93,062 crore at current prices with a 12.02% growth rate — ranking fifth nationally — and Rs 8,65,013 crore at constant prices with an 8.21% growth rate, placing second in the country.

Naidu highlighted a significant recovery in the PCI growth, which surged to 12.94% in the past seven months, up from a 9.06% average during 2019-24 under the YSRCP regime.

This marks a notable improvement, though it still trails the 13.21% growth achieved during Naidu’s 2014-19 tenure. “This resurgence proves our strategy is working,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the need for a sustained 15% annual growth rate to achieve PCI of Rs 58,14,916 by 2047.