Bihar man found in Visakhapatnam reunited with kin after 35 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: After spending nearly 35 years away from his family, 70-year-old Dasharath from Bihar has finally been reunited with his loved ones, thanks to the efforts of a Visakhapatnam-based NGO.

Dasharath, the eldest among four siblings, and father of two sons, used to run a footwear shop before developing a mental illness. Though he received treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, it brought little relief. Over time, he left home, and his whereabouts remained unknown for decades. In September 2019, members of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) found Dasharath at Visakhapatnam railway station, and offered him shelter. For the past five years, he was cared for at a local shelter, and received psychiatric treatment at government hospitals.

“After consistent treatment and support, he slowly began to recover. He was eventually able to recall his name, and some details about his family, which helped us trace his family,” said AUTD secretary Pragada Vasu.

With the help of NGO Shraddha, Dasharath was reunited with his family in Darihat village, Rohtas district, Bihar. He was received by his son Sanjay Kumar and daughter-in-law Poojitha Devi. “Despite changes in his appearance, the villagers could recognise him by name,” Vasu said. The AUTD is a non-governmental organisation committed to empowering marginalised communities in both urban and tribal areas. Established in 2001, the AUTD set up a shelter in Visakhapatnam to support homeless people and migrant workers, who are displaced due to industrialisation, development and irrigation projects. Since its inception, the AUTD has rescued over 10,000 individuals.

Notably, more than 200 people with mental illness have recovered after getting treatment at mental health centres, and have been successfully reunited with their families across several States, including Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat and Bihar.