BJP targeting valuable lands of Church, alleges Andhra Pradesh CPI leader Ramakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary K Ramakrishna labelled the BJP-led NDA government’s Waqf Amendment Bill unconstitutional and an attempt to assert dominance over religious institutions nationwide.

He cited an RSS-affiliated publication, Organiser, which suggested Catholic Church lands, spanning 7 crore hectares, could be the next target after Waqf properties.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Ramakrishna warned that the BJP’s agenda extends beyond Waqf properties, alleging plans to target Christian assets and temple lands in the future.

He claimed the bill violates Article 26 of the Constitution, which grants autonomy to religious institutions, and criticised the BJP for involving non-Muslims in Waqf management.

He also took BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari to task for praising the NDA government’s achievements, including the triple talaq ban and Article 370 revocation, calling her remarks insensitive to minority sentiments. Ramakrishna challenged her to highlight tangible benefits delivered to Hindus or the nation during the BJP’s 11-year rule, pointing to unfulfilled promises such as job creation and black money repatriation.

On the occasion, the Left leader announced a conference in Vijayawada on April 13 to mobilise opposition against the bill, with prominent leaders expected to attend.

Meanwhile, opposition parties plan to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bill, despite its presidential assent.