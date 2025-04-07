Former CM Jagan’s visit sparks heat in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: The political climate in the Anantapur district has grown increasingly tense in view of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s upcoming visit.

YS Jagan is expected to visit Papi Reddypalli in Ramagiri on April 8 to console the family of the murdered Lingamayya. The Ramagiri mandal is the native area of influential leader Paritala Sunitha in the Raptadu constituency. It is pertinent to know that the former minister has recently made sensational allegations against the former chief minister, accusing him of playing a part in the murder of her husband Paritala Ravi. In this background, Jagan’s visit to Sunitha’s Raptadu constituency has sparked intense speculation, with reports suggesting that the ruling party may be sidelining the Paritala family, whose political influence appears to be waning.

Sources indicate that during his visit, he will address the Paritala family’s alleged land-grabbing activities and other accusations, potentially bringing these matters to the state level.

In an interesting turn of events, YSRCP leaders from across the district have united to ensure the success of the visit, which marks a rare show of cohesion within the party, despite recent internal differences. The district-level meeting held on Saturday was attended by State General Secretary Vempalli Satish Reddy, highlighting the party’s attempt to present a united front.

Meanwhile, the Paritala family is facing growing isolation within their own party. Internal reports suggest that their unilateral decision-making and favouritism have alienated them from both district and state leadership. District TDP leadership have reportedly left the family without strong backing as the local leaders are tight-lipped, suggesting they view these issues as personal matter rather than party issues. Controversies surrounding the handling of the MPP election in Ramagiri and the murder of Kuruba Lingamayya, with Paritala family members allegedly involved, have worsened the situation.

On the other hand, leaders from all factions within the YSRCP participated in the planning for Jagan’s visit, including rival groups in Raptadu. The power struggle between Gorantla Madhav and Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy seems on the verge of resolution, with Prakash Reddy regaining grassroots support despite earlier dissatisfaction. This move signals a significant political shift in the district, heightening tensions and intensifying the political heat.