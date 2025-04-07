Former Deputy CM’s brother held at Mumbai Airport

KADAPA: Kadapa police arrested SB Ahmad Basha, brother of former Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP leader SB Amzath Basha, at Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Sunday. Ahmad Basha had been absconding for the past nine months and is expected to be produced before the court on Monday.

He faces multiple criminal charges, including land encroachment, assault, and misuse of political influence in Kadapa. Among the allegations is the forceful occupation of land in Vinayak Nagar and the assault of a local resident, Mustaq Ahmad, who sustained serious injuries. Although a case was registered at the time, no further action was taken under the previous YSRCP government.

Ahmad Basha is also accused of verbally abusing TDP leaders R Srinivasulu Reddy and Madhavireddy, current MLA, in the presence of police officers during the run-up to the last general elections. No case was filed in connection with that incident. After elections, Basha reportedly fled to Dubai to avoid arrest. He briefly returned to Kadapa for Ramzan but allegedly fled to Bengaluru when police attempted to detain him. Acting on lookout notices, immigration officials intercepted him at Mumbai Airport while he was trying to board a flight to Kuwait.