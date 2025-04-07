Gaiety and fervour mark Rama Navami

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the Ramayana and the story of Sri Ram and Sita continue to teach timeless values like morality, good character, obedience to parents, sincerity, love, and strong family bonds.

Extending Sri Rama Navami greetings to the people of Prakasam district, the Minister said that the epic highlights the consequences of good and bad deeds and human behaviour in selfless and selfish situations. “Sri Ram became God in the hearts of people because of his virtues. He and Sita remain role models for all,” he said.

Navami was celebrated in a grand manner across the district. The Prakasam police arranged tight security at all prominent temples to ensure smooth conduct of festivities. Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavams, rituals and Annadanam were held at several temples including Ramateertham near Chimakurthy, Mamidipalem Sitaramaswamy temple in Ongole, Kesavaswami Peta, Kodanda Ramaswamy temple at Police Quarters, Velugonda, Cumbham, Koppolu, Singarayakonda, Chadalawada, Markapur and Kanigiri.

At Ongole Police Headquarters, District SP AR Damodar and his family performed Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam. They also participated in the Annadanam programme and served food to devotees. The SP extended Sri Rama Navami wishes to the people. Apart from Panakam and Vadapappu distribution, Annadanam was organised on at all major temples.