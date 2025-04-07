Leopard scare continues at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Vedic University hostel

TIRUPATI: Despite the capture of a leopard near the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University hostel in the early hours of Sunday, fear continues to grip all four university campuses in Tirupati city.

Students and faculty from Sri Venkateswara University, SV Veterinary University, SV Vedic University, and the Agricultural College report ongoing sightings of another big cat roaming the area. Forest officials confirmed that the captured leopard has been relocated to the dense forests of Badvel in Kadapa district, but a second leopard remains at large.

For over three months, leopard sightings have been reported even during daylight hours, particularly near hostels and roads within the campuses. Warning boards have been installed at university entrances and cages set up across key locations to trap the animals. A recent search operation (perambulation) by SV University officials and students found no evidence of cubs. SV Vedic University Assistant Professor Bramhacharyulu told TNIE that while capturing one leopard has brought partial relief, it hasn’t resolved the issue completely. “There is still movement of another leopard. Authorities must intensify efforts,” he said. He also noted that student movement has been restricted between 6 PM and 6 AM for safety.

Tirupati forest officials confirmed that monitoring and trapping operations are ongoing, as fear among students and staff remains high. SVU NSS coordinator Harikrishna stressed that catching the leopards alone is not enough. “Officials should install tall metal fencing where university boundaries meet forest land. It is the only long-term solution,” he said. A senior Tirupati forest official urged university administrators to manage waste properly, warning that discarded food attracts stray dogs, which in turn lure predators like leopards.