Pastor Praveen Kumar's death: SIT summons Pastor Ajay and YSRCP leader

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In connection with the suspicious death of pastor Pagadala Praveen Kumar, East Godavari district police have summoned pastor Ajay Babu from Telangana and YSRCP State Christian Minority Cell vice-president John Benni Lingam from Andhra Pradesh to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday.

The SIT, formed on March 27 under the leadership of Kovvur DSP Dev Kumar, is investigating whether Pastor Praveen’s death in Konthamuru involved foul play. According to DSP Srikanth, both Ajay and John Benni were contacted by phone and asked to provide evidence to support their allegations that the pastor was murdered. Cases have been booked under BNS Sections 196 and 197 against Ajay, John Benni, and former MP GV Harshakumar for allegedly delivering hate speeches and attempting to incite unrest. The SIT is reviewing social media posts related to the case.