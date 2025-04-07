Prakasam targets 1.11 crore working days under MGNREGA for summer season

ONGOLE: Prakasam district administration has set a target of generating 1.11 crore working days under the MGNREGA scheme during April–June 2025, aiming to provide employment to all 1.96 lakh registered workers at a daily wage of Rs 290.

District Collector Thameem Ansariya directed officials to construct 1,475 cattle water tanks across all 38 mandals at Rs 40,605 each, with a total outlay of Rs 4.72 crore. These tanks will be built near natural sources, public taps, Panchayat borewells, or paths frequented by cattle to ease summer distress.

Project Director of DWMA Joseph Kumar instructed officials to finish all cattle tank works within 15 days. He also directed completion of at least one farm pond in every village by April 11. Site identification is under way.

The Collector, while reviewing the 2024–25 performance, noted that 1.29 crore working days were generated for 5.06 lakh workers from 2.95 lakh families, with Rs 272 crore disbursed as wages—96% of the 1.35 crore target.

For 2025–26, the district plans to construct 9,500 farm ponds at an estimated cost of Rs 47.5 crore from NREGA funds, with 15–20% of village-level works allocated to them.

Additionally, 4,043 km of field and feeder channels will be desilted at Rs 101.7 crore. Renovation of Palle Pushkarinis, temple Konerus, and village tanks for irrigation and drinking water is also planned.