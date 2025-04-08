Amaravati construction back on track as Centre releases Rs 4,285 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push to revive the construction of Amaravati, the Centre has released Rs 4,285 crore for the capital city’s development. This includes Rs 750 crore as the Centre’s counterpart funding, with the rest from international funding partners, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The funds were sanctioned after the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) sought an advance to kickstart long-pending development works in the greenfield capital.

The release of funds gained significance in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Amaravati in the third week of April to relaunch the construction of the capital city, as recently announced by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

The relaunch is anticipated to trigger infrastructure development worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, reviving the original vision of a world-class capital for the state.

Speaking to TNIE, APCRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu, the World Bank and ADB have jointly committed USD 1,600 million (approximately Rs 13,600 crore) for Phase-I of Amaravati’s construction, USD 800 million each, while the Centre will chip in Rs 1,500 crore to complete the Rs 15,000 crore first-phase package.

The project officially came into effect on January 22, and a program advance of USD 205 million was disbursed last month. The recent Rs 4,285 crore allocation to the state was released under the ‘Advance’ head, with 25 % of the total funding offered upfront to enable the restart of capital works.