Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to form special advisory Council to improve Mana Mitra services

VIJAYAWADA: All possible government services must be brought under the ambit of Mana Mitra-WhatsApp Governance framework by June 12, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He directed officials to expedite the integration of information from all departments with the data lake for the same.

As part of the State government’s efforts to enhance governance and deliver quality services to the people, he instructed the officials to constitute a 10-member special advisory council comprising experts from prestigious organisations, including the Gates Foundation and IIT Madras.

During a review meeting of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday, he instructed the officials to ensure that the government services are made available through online platforms and WhatsApp Governance.

He emphasised that the advisory body should study and make recommendations to further improve governance.

IT and RTGS Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar informed the Chief Minister that while up to 500 services could potentially be offered via WhatsApp, 254 services have already been provided through Mana Mitra. The department is now striving to provide over 1,000 services through this platform, he said.

Additionally, the officials briefed Naidu on the ongoing development of a master plan regarding the establishment of a ‘Drone City’ in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district. The Chief Minister affirmed that the Drone City should become a major attraction of the State. Highlighting the tourism potential of Orvakal region, Naidu suggested the construction of a modern hotel with the of collaboration APTDC.