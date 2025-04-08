Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to safeguard interests of aqua farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recognising the aqua sector’s major contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), promised support to aqua farmers facing a crisis due to the adverse impact of US tariffs.
During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday evening, the Chief Minister proposed forming a committee comprising aqua farmers, sector experts, government officials, MPEDA representatives, and exporters.
This committee will analyse the current challenges, and suggest solutions for both immediate relief and future planning, with the State government promising action based on their recommendations.
The meeting discussed the severe impact of American President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, exacerbating an already struggling aquaculture sector that supports over three lakh farmers and 50 lakh people.
Farmers and exporters highlighted the additional burden of the US tariffs, seeking swift action to minimise the adverse impact.
Discussions also touched on global policies, such as those in Ecuador, with Naidu calling for urgent talks with the US by the Government of India to mitigate the issue.
He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure the sector’s survival in the wake of tariff threat.
Naidu stressed instilling confidence in farmers, agreeing to their suggestions for improvement. When farmers noted that freshwater supply could enhance product quality and reduce shrimp diseases, he promptly supported the idea.
They also sought measures to ensure the Minimum Support Price, to which Naidu responded promptly by directing traders to buy 100 count shrimp at Rs 220 a kg, urging their cooperation at this juncture.
Further, Naidu said the Government of India should reach trade agreements with nations like South Korea, and the European Union to boost the aqua sector.
He noted that the State had already raised the issue with the Centre and discussions are planned soon.
“Close coordination among all those involved is essential for the aqua sector to thrive amid these unexpected challenges,” he asserted.