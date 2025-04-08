Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to safeguard interests of aqua farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recognising the aqua sector’s major contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), promised support to aqua farmers facing a crisis due to the adverse impact of US tariffs.

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday evening, the Chief Minister proposed forming a committee comprising aqua farmers, sector experts, government officials, MPEDA representatives, and exporters.

This committee will analyse the current challenges, and suggest solutions for both immediate relief and future planning, with the State government promising action based on their recommendations.

The meeting discussed the severe impact of American President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, exacerbating an already struggling aquaculture sector that supports over three lakh farmers and 50 lakh people.

Farmers and exporters highlighted the additional burden of the US tariffs, seeking swift action to minimise the adverse impact.

Discussions also touched on global policies, such as those in Ecuador, with Naidu calling for urgent talks with the US by the Government of India to mitigate the issue.