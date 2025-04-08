Andhra HC reassigns 54 district judges across the state

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday transferred and reassigned 54 district judges upon completing their three-year tenure.

Vijayawada ACB court judge BSV Hima Bindu was moved to the State Legal Service Authority (SLSA), while M Babitha, the current SLSA secretary, was appointed as Vizianagaram principal district judge (PDJ).

Anantapur district PDJ G Srinivas was reassigned as Nellore district sessions judge, and Chittoor PDJ Yerugala Bheemarao was posted as Anantapur PDJ. Vijayawada MP and MLAs special court judge S Sridevi was transferred to Eluru PDJ, replacing her with Guntur district POCSO court judge A Anitha.

Additionally, Krishna district PDJ was reassigned to Chittoor PDJ, and Machilipatnam first additional district sessions judge Chinnamsetti Raju was appointed as Visakhapatnam PDJ.

The High Court directed all judges to assume their new roles by April 21.