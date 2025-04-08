Andhra Special deputy collector dies in road accident

KADAPA: Special Deputy Collector for Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Pileru Unit-2 Sugali Rama, 50, died in a head-on collision near Yerraguntla in Sambepalli mandal of Annamayya district, on Monday. Four others sustained injuries.

The accident occurred while the officer was travelling from Pileru to Rayachoti to attend a public grievances meeting. Her car collided with another vehicle en route, killing her on the spot. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital in Rayachoti.

Sambepalli police, with the help of locals, retrieved Rama from the vehicle. Doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri visited the injured and directed doctors to provide the best possible care.

Rama, a native of Kalyandurg in Anantapur district, was appointed as Special Officer for the PGRS meeting.

Following news of her death, officials suspended the scheduled programme. Attendees observed two minutes of silence in her memory.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over her death. He described Rama’s death as unfortunate and conveyed his sympathy to her family members.