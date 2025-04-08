CM Chandrababu Naidu sanctions Rs 500 crore for ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ scheme

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant relief to thousands of patients across the State, the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) announced on Monday evening the resumption of cashless services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from April 8.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held an emergency meeting with ASHA representatives and approved the immediate release of Rs 500 crore to clear a portion of the Rs 3,500 crore in long-pending dues to empanelled private hospitals.

The resumption follows a day after ASHA suspended services in over 730 private hospitals, leaving patients—especially from economically disadvantaged backgrounds—without access to free medical treatment.

The association had earlier warned that without an assurance or payment roadmap, they could no longer continue services, citing unsustainable financial pressure and unpaid dues, including Rs 2,000 crore owed to private hospitals alone.