Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launches 'Adavi Thalli Baata' to boost infrastructure in tribal areas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of tribal communities, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched the “Adavi Thalli Baata” programme at Dumbriguda in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.

The Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a BT road, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.12 crore, at Pedapadu village of Dumbriguda mandal.

Addressing a gathering of tribals, he stated that the goal of the alliance government is not seats or votes but the overall development and upliftment of forest-dwelling communities.

“When I visited this area in 2018, the condition of the roads deeply moved me. Three months ago, I promised to return with a plan for development and today, I’m here with over Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned for road connectivity in tribal areas,” he said.

The previous YSRCP government, he noted, had spent only Rs 92 crore over five years on tribal development, whereas the alliance government had sanctioned Rs 1,005 crore within a year.