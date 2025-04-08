Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launches 'Adavi Thalli Baata' to boost infrastructure in tribal areas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of tribal communities, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched the “Adavi Thalli Baata” programme at Dumbriguda in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.
The Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a BT road, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.12 crore, at Pedapadu village of Dumbriguda mandal.
Addressing a gathering of tribals, he stated that the goal of the alliance government is not seats or votes but the overall development and upliftment of forest-dwelling communities.
“When I visited this area in 2018, the condition of the roads deeply moved me. Three months ago, I promised to return with a plan for development and today, I’m here with over Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned for road connectivity in tribal areas,” he said.
The previous YSRCP government, he noted, had spent only Rs 92 crore over five years on tribal development, whereas the alliance government had sanctioned Rs 1,005 crore within a year.
Plan on anvil to increase cultivation of coffee in ASR
The “Adavi Thalli Baata” programme, Pawan Kalyan said, is aimed at connecting remote tribal villages with proper roads to eliminate the reliance on traditional carriers like dollies and improve access to healthcare and education. The plan involves the construction of 558 roads across several agency regions, and work on the first phase is set to begin within a week.
Criticising the YSRCP government for alleged financial mismanagement, he stated, “Even when funds were available, the previous regime had failed to utilise them properly. In contrast, our Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned Rs 49 crore within 24 hours when I approached him for tribal area roads.”
Urging youth to steer away from ganja cultivation, Pawan Kalyan encouraged them to explore tourism opportunities in Araku. “We are determined to eradicate it and promote healthy livelihoods,” he said.
The Deputy CM noted that even though the tribal people had not voted for NDA candidates in the elections, the NDA government was committed to developing tribal areas. He added that the NDA should remain in power in the State for at least 15 years to bring lasting development.
He revealed plans to expand coffee plantations with assistance under the MGNREGA scheme. “With 2.25 lakh acres already under coffee cultivation, we aim to increase it by another 1 lakh acres, providing more employment for locals,” he stated.