Guntur Municipal Corporation plans to set up ABC centre

GUNTUR: A four-year-old boy, Isaac, was fatally mauled by a stray dog in Swarna Bharathi Nagar, triggering public outrage, political blame game and renewed focus on the city’s stray dog menace.

In-charge Mayor Sheikh Sajila visited the grieving family and handed over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia on behalf of the government. Acting on the Chief Minister’s direction, she promised structured measures to prevent such tragedies.

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner deployed special teams to capture stray dogs and intensified sanitation drives, including the removal of illegal meat and fish stalls in the area. The incident sparked a heated debate at the GMC budget meeting.

Deputy Mayor Balavajrababu demanded a report on previous Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations, while TDP councillors criticised YSRCP’s failure to act over the last four years.