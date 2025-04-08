Light to moderate rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low-pressure area formed over the south Bay of Bengal on Monday due to an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km.

It is expected to move northwest over the southwest Bay by Tuesday, then shift northward over the west-central Bay in the next 48 hours.

Southerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, bringing light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) in North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema between April 8 and 11.

Temperatures may rise by 2–4°C in these regions over four days, followed by a slight dip.